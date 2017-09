July 27 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Norway Registers Development (NRD AS) controlled by INVL Technology completes acquisition 80 per cent of Etronika, UAB shares for 200,000 euros ($220,080)

* Etronika develops electronic banking, mobile signature, electronic transport tickets, and retail software solutions Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)