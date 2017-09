July 27 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc :

* Pearson responds to speculation on sale of Economist Group

* Confirms it is in discussions with Economist Group board and trustees regarding potential sale of its 50 pct share in group

* There is no certainty that this process will lead to a transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)