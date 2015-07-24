FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Realtech H1 group revenue up 5 pct to EUR 17.8 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
July 24, 2015 / 9:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Realtech H1 group revenue up 5 pct to EUR 17.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Realtech AG :

* H1 group revenue of 17.8 million euros ($19.48 million), which was 5 pct higher than in previous year (H1 2014: 16.9 million euros)

* H1 net loss narrowed from 1.5 million euros to loss of 0.6 million euros compared with first six months of previous year

* H1 operating loss (EBIT) narrowed from 1.3 million euros to loss of 0.3 million euros and EBITDA improved from loss of 0.7 million euros to profit of 0.1 million euros

* Continues to expect operating profit (EBIT) for 2015 fiscal year to improve in a range between 0.0 million euros and 1.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

