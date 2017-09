July 24 (Reuters) - Bioton SA :

* Prokom Investments SA signs with Bimeda Holding Limited conditional agreement to sell Prokom’s entire stake in company

* Troqueera Enterprises Limited signs with Bimeda Holding Limited conditional agreement to sell its entire 3.94 percent stake (3,385,709 shares) in company

* Bimeda Holding is unit of China Central and Eastern Europe Investment Co-Operation Fund SCS SICAV-SIF Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)