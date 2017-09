July 24 (Reuters) - ENDOR AG :

* FY 2014 sales of ENDOR AG increased by 45 pct to 5.01 million euros ($5.50 million)

* Consolidated FY 2014 sales at 7.206 million euros, net profit at 47,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)