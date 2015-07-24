FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Celyad announces closing of its global offering
#Healthcare
July 24, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Celyad announces closing of its global offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Celyad announces closing of its global offering

* Global offering consists of two parts

* First part global offering consists of 1,460,000 ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering of 1,168,000 American depositary shares (ADSs), at a price of $68.56 per ADS

* Second part global offering is concurrent European private placement of 292,000 ordinary shares at a price of 60.25 euros per share

* Gross proceeds of approximately 88.0 million euros ($100.1 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1OCoPtT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

