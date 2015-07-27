BRIEF-AstraZeneca to sell cancer medicine Caprelsa to Genzyme

July 27 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Entered into a definitive agreement with genzyme to divest Caprelsa (vandetanib), a rare disease medicine.

* Genzyme will pay astrazeneca up to $300 million, including an upfront payment of $165 million to buy global rights to sell and develop caprelsa

* Divestment transaction is subject to closing conditions, including receipt of antitrust clearance from U.S. Federal Trade Commission

* Transaction is expected to complete in second half of 2015 and does not impact AstraZeneca’s financial guidance for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: