BRIEF-NextRadioTV And Altice announce strategic partnership
July 27, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NextRadioTV And Altice announce strategic partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Altice SA :

* NextRadioTV and Altice announce a strategic partnership

* Partnership of their groups to invest in and to accelerate development of multimedia projects in both France and other international markets

* Says Alain Weill, chairman, CEO, founder and main shareholder of NextRadioTV, and Altice will be partners in a joint-company

* In a first step, Mr. Weill’s current stake in NextRadioTV will be transferred to the new company

* The new company will then launch in a second step a voluntary tender offer for 100 pct of NextRadioTV share capital at a price of 37 euros ($40.79) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9071 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
