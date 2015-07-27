BRIEF-Vodacom Group says CFO resigns, appoints Till Streichert CFO

July 27 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd

* Board changes

* Ivan Dittrich, chief financial officer and executive director, has resigned from company to pursue his own interests

* Ivan will step down from board with effect from 31 July 2015

* Hatem Dowidar, non-executive director has resigned from Vodafone Group and will step down from board with effect from 30 September 2015

* Till Streichert, currently executive director: finance of Vodacom South Africa will succeed Ivan as CFO and executive director with effect from 1 Aug 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: