BRIEF-Ofcom reviews Sky's 'must offer' sports deal
July 27, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ofcom reviews Sky's 'must offer' sports deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Supplementary consultation on pay TV ‘wholesale must-offer’ obligation

* Review will determine whether regulation requiring Sky to offer its Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels to other pay TV providers remains appropriate

* Plans to set out its assessment of pay tv wholesale must-offer obligation later this year

* Seeking feedback on Sky’s requirement for supply of competitors’ key sports content in return for Sky Sports channels in commercial deals

* In 2010, Ofcom imposed an obligation requiring Sky to offer to wholesale Sky Sports 1 and 2 at prices set by Ofcom Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

