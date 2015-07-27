BRIEF-Ofcom reviews Sky's 'must offer' sports deal

July 27 (Reuters) - Ofcom:

* Supplementary consultation on pay TV ‘wholesale must-offer’ obligation

* Review will determine whether regulation requiring Sky to offer its Sky Sports 1 and 2 channels to other pay TV providers remains appropriate

* Plans to set out its assessment of pay tv wholesale must-offer obligation later this year

* Seeking feedback on Sky’s requirement for supply of competitors’ key sports content in return for Sky Sports channels in commercial deals

* In 2010, Ofcom imposed an obligation requiring Sky to offer to wholesale Sky Sports 1 and 2 at prices set by Ofcom