BRIEF-Aareal Bank and Allianz Real Estate cooperate in high-volume syndicated loan
July 27, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank and Allianz Real Estate cooperate in high-volume syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag

* Aareal Bank and Allianz Real Estate cooperate in high-volume syndicated loan

* Allianz Real Estate participated in a high-volume financing of a pan-European office property portfolio arranged and underwritten by Aareal Bank

* Share of Allianz Real Estate in this senior financing (totalling eur 630 million) amounts to eur 365 million

* Borrower is Northstar Realty Finance Corp. who acquired portfolio with a total value of eur 1.1 billion Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
