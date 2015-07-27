FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Court partially satisfies appeals of Selver and Kaubamaja against tax decisions
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Court partially satisfies appeals of Selver and Kaubamaja against tax decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :

* Says Tallinn Administrative Court rendered a judgment that partially satisfied appeals of Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS against tax decisions of Tallinn City Enterprise Board

* Tallinn Administrative Court took position that tax decisions must be annulled in part of designated sales tax on sale of excise goods

* Selver AS and Kaubamaja AS see reason to continue dispute in district court in extent of dismissed complaints

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
