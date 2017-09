July 28 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Announces successful pre-ind meeting with US FDA regarding vr647

* Fda has agreed with our intent to rely on 505(B) pathway for development programme with aim of filing a new drug application

* Development plan requires small number of clinical studies that are within previously guided research and development spend

* Filing of vr647 is anticipated in 2h 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)