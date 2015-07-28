FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Applus H1 net profit rises to 25.9 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Applus H1 net profit rises to 25.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Applus Services SA :

* H1 net sales 860.4 million euros ($952.5 million) versus 780.8 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 25.9 million euros versus 5.9 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 101.8 million euros versus 90.8 million euros year ago

* Expects to deliver revenue this year about in-line with last year, on an organic constant currency basis

* Says with benefit of acquisitions made and current foreign exchange rates, reported revenue is expected to be higher than last year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.