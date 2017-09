BRIEF-Mercialys H1 consolidated net income drops to 42.0 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* H1 rental revenue 82.3 million euros ($91.5 million) versus 78.1 million euros year ago

* H1 consolidated net income 42.0 million euros versus 102.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net operating income 55.0 million euros versus 112.6 million euros year ago

* Says it’s confident of ability to achieve 2015 organic growth target of at least 2 pct in rents excluding indexation

* Raises its growth objective for FFO from up 2 pct to up 3 pct

