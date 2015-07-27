FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ams Q2 revenues up 59 pct at EUR 169.5 million
July 27, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ams Q2 revenues up 59 pct at EUR 169.5 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - ams AG :

* Q2 group revenues were 169.5 million euros ($188.31 million), highest quarterly revenues in ams history, increasing 59 pct from 106.3 million euros in same quarter 2014

* Q2 result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related costs was 48.5 million euros increasing by 84 pct from 26.4 million euros in same period 2014

* Q2 net result was 41.8 million euros compared to 22.2 million euros in same period last year

* For Q3 2015, expects revenues of 150-155 million euros

* Anticipates continued high gross margin profitability in Q3 with gross margins remaining on a comparable level quarter-on-quarter

* Is confident about strong revenue and earnings potential of its business, particularly when looking towards 2016 and beyond

* Announces 1 billion euros revenue goal in 2019

* Alexander Everke will become CEO of ams in March 2016

* Has entered into an agreement with State of New York (USA) on construction of a dedicated analog wafer fab for use by ams and has acquired environmental CMOS sensor business from NXP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9001 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
