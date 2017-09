July 27 (Reuters) - Global Graphics SE :

* H1 sales 8.39 million euros ($9.33 million) compared with 5.34 million euros year ago

* H1 net result after tax of 2.66 million euros compared with a 0.66 million euros year ago

* Cash and cash equivalents reduced by 0.64 million euros in H1 to 3.52 million euros

* H1 pre-tax profit of 2.08 million euros compared with a profit of 0.61 million euros year ago

