#Healthcare
July 28, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces details of share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Announces share buyback up to a maximum amount of 10 pct of share capital of Amplitude Surgical

* Maximum number of shares which may be re-purchased amounts to, on July 28, 2015, 4,692,985 shares

* Maximum purchase price set at 200 pct of initial public offering price (i.e., 10 euros)

* Maximum amount allocated for implementation of share buyback program is 40 million euros ($44.3 million)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
