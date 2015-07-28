BRIEF-Amplitude Surgical announces details of share repurchase program

July 28 (Reuters) - Amplitude Surgical SAS :

* Announces share buyback up to a maximum amount of 10 pct of share capital of Amplitude Surgical

* Maximum number of shares which may be re-purchased amounts to, on July 28, 2015, 4,692,985 shares

* Maximum purchase price set at 200 pct of initial public offering price (i.e., 10 euros)

* Maximum amount allocated for implementation of share buyback program is 40 million euros ($44.3 million)

