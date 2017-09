July 28 (Reuters) - Swissquote Group Holding SA :

* H1 EBT down 11.1 percent to 11.7 million Swiss francs ($12.18 million)

* H1 net revenues up by 5.2 percent at 74.0 million Swiss francs

* For FY expects to see an increase in net revenues in region of 10 percent and a positive net profit

* H1 loss of 10.6 million Swiss francs versus profit of 11.1 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VKqeDs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9606 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)