July 28 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB announces Phase 3 clinical trial program for Epratuzumab in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus did not meet primary endpoint

* Response in patients who received Epratuzumab in addition to standard therapy was not statistically significantly higher than those who received placebo in addition to standard therapy

