BRIEF-Banimmo H1 net current profit declines to 0.7 mln euros

July 28 (Reuters) - Banimmo SA :

* H1 recurrent income 4.8 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 5.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 REBIT 413,000 euros versus 1.4 million euros a year ago

* H1 net current profit 0.7 million euros versus 0.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 consolidated net result posted a loss of 1.5 million euros compared with a loss of 7.5 million euros in June 2014

* Believes that it will meet 60 pct to 70 pct of 100 million euros FY 2015 sales target

