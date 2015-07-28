FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Virgin Money Holdings (UK) H1 underlying pretax profit up 37 pct
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Virgin Money Holdings (UK) H1 underlying pretax profit up 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Virgin Money Holdings (Uk) Plc

* Underlying profit before tax increased by 37 per cent to £81.8 million, from £59.7 million in H1 2014

* Underlying net interest margin grew by 22 basis points to 1.65 per cent, from 1.43 per cent in H1 2014

* Underlying cost:income ratio improved to 62.2 per cent, from 66.7 per cent in H1 2014

* Underlying return on tangible equity grew by 2.6 percentage points to 10.2 per cent, from 7.6 per cent in H1 2014

* Statutory profit before tax was £55.0 million in h1 2015, compared to £6.7 million in H1 2014

* An interim dividend of 1.4 pence per ordinary share to be paid in October 2015

* Mortgage balances increased to £23.6 billion, up 8 per cent from fy 2014

* Gross mortgage lending of £3.6 billion, 44 per cent higher than h1 2014. Net lending of £1.7 billion in H1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
