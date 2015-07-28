FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shawbrook Group H1 underlying pretax profit up 94 pct
July 28, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shawbrook Group H1 underlying pretax profit up 94 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc

* Strong first half performance with underlying pbt up 94% from first half of 2014 driven by a 38% increase in loan book

* While competition remains high and we saw some slowdown in volumes ahead of election following a very strong q1

* Remain confident that we will continue to originate good quality, profitable business and remain on track to deliver our targets outlined at ipo

* Net interest margin has remained stable at 6.1% in first half of 2015, benefitting from a continued reduction in cost of funds

* Group has seen a reduction in cost to income ratio to 48.9% (h1 2014: 52.6%)

* Group continues to experience low cost of risk (h1 2015: 36bps) contributing to delivery of a high risk adjusted margin

* Stephen johnson appointed to board of directors as deputy chief executive. Richard pyman, chief executive, continues his temporary leave of absence

* Second half of 2015 will see further investment in people, systems and processes to ensure that operating platform remains robust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

