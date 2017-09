July 28 (Reuters) - Sprint Bioscience AB :

* Signs agreement with Bayer HealthCare

* May receive up to about 190 million euros ($210.27 million) in potential pre-clinical, clinical and sales-based milestone payments, including initial upfront payment from Bayer on signing agreement

