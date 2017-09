July 28 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA :

* Herve Gastinel nominated as chairman of the management board, effective as of August 26

* Christophe Caudrelier will act as chairman of the management board at interim

* Bruno Cathelinais has terminated his role as chairman of the management board effective today

