July 28 (Reuters) - ifa systems AG :

* Q2 EBIT (after IFRS) was increased by approx. 10 pct to approx. 0.33 million euros ($365,112.00)(0.30 million euros year ago)

* Paid a dividend of 0.12 euros per share (previous year: 0.09 euro)

* Management’s objective is to increase EBIT by another 10 pct in 2015 compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)