FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Origin Enterprises to acquire agri-services businesses in Romania
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Origin Enterprises to acquire agri-services businesses in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Origin Enterprises Plc

* Geographic extension of agri-services in Romania

* Under terms of transaction origin will acquire a 100% interest in redoxim for a total cash consideration of eur 35 million

* Has reached agreement to acquire Romanian based Redoxim SRL and Comfert SRL

* Transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to complete during September 2015

* Transaction expected to complete during September 2015

* Eur 31.5 million will be payable upon completion with eur 3.5 million payable on first anniversary of completion

* Eur 31.5 million will be payable upon completion with eur 3.5 million payable on first anniversary of completion

* Acquisitions are being funded from existing bank facilities, expected to be earnings enhancing from 2016 FY onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.