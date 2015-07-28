BRIEF-Origin Enterprises to acquire agri-services businesses in Romania

July 28 (Reuters) - Origin Enterprises Plc
* Geographic extension of agri-services in Romania
* Under terms of transaction origin will acquire a 100% interest in redoxim for a total cash consideration of eur 35 million
* Has reached agreement to acquire Romanian based Redoxim SRL and Comfert SRL
* Transaction is subject to a number of conditions and is expected to complete during September 2015
* Transaction expected to complete during September 2015
* Eur 31.5 million will be payable upon completion with eur 3.5 million payable on first anniversary of completion
* Eur 31.5 million will be payable upon completion with eur 3.5 million payable on first anniversary of completion
* Acquisitions are being funded from existing bank facilities, expected to be earnings enhancing from 2016 FY onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)