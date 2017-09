July 28 (Reuters) - Spire Healthcare Group Plc

* Proposed closure of St. Saviour’s hospital - update

* Today confirms that no agreement has been reached and discussions have now terminated.

* Company will continue to propose closure of St Saviour’s hospital. Company will continue a period of consultation with employees.

* Proposed closure is not expected to have a significant impact on guidance for full 2015 financial year.