BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and Quintillion Subsea Holdings to build undersea cable system in Alaska
July 28, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and Quintillion Subsea Holdings to build undersea cable system in Alaska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Alcatel-Lucent unit Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks (ASN)and Quintillion Subsea Holdings LLC to build undersea cable system

* System to connect six communities along the North slope of Alaska (from Prudhoe Bay to Nome)

* ASN has commenced marine route survey and installation activities for the implementation of the system

* Scheduled for completion by end of 2016, Phase 1 will incorporate advanced routing and burial techniques to protect cable and enhance integrity of system

Source text: bit.ly/1OyunFa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

