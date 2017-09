BRIEF-Teleperformance H1 revenue up 33.2 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SE :

* H1 revenue 1.7 billion euros ($1.88 billion) up 33.2 pct

* Like-for-like growth 7.8 pct

* H1 EBITA before non-recurring items 144 million euros up 43.6 pct

* H1 diluted earnings per share 1.45 euros up 45.1 pct

* 2015 guidance unchanged

* Sees like-for-like 2015 revenue growth of at least 7 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITA margin of at least 10.3 pct versus 9.7 pct in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9053 euros) ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)