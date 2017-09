July 29 (Reuters) - Pixium Vision Sa :

* H1 operating loss 8.0 million euros ($8.85 million) versus loss of 4.3 million year ago

* H1 net loss for period amounted to 7,953,780 euros compared with a loss of 4,325,726 euros on 30 June 2014

* At June 30, 2015, Pixium Vision had a positive net cash position of 31,081,173 euros