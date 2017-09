July 29 (Reuters) - Atos :

* H1 net income 138 million euros ($152.57 million) versus 77 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 4.94 billion euros versus 4.18 billion euros a year ago

* H1 operating margin 345.6 million euros versus 274.6 million year ago

* Confirms FY objectives; raises free cash flow objectives

* Expects FY net cash flow of about 420 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)