BRIEF-Solvay to acquire Cytec

* Has entered into a definitive merger agreement with U.S.-based Cytec to acquire 100 pct of its share capital for $75.25 per share in cash

* Total cash consideration will amount to $5.5 billion, corresponding to an enterprise value of $6.4 billion

* Transaction price per share represents a premium of 28.9 pct compared to closing price of Cytec on July 28, 2015 and a premium of 26.9 pct compared to volume weighted average closing share price over last three months

