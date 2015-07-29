FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Solvay to acquire Cytec
#Market News
July 29, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Solvay to acquire Cytec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Solvay :

* Has entered into a definitive merger agreement with U.S.-based Cytec to acquire 100 pct of its share capital for $75.25 per share in cash

* Total cash consideration will amount to $5.5 billion, corresponding to an enterprise value of $6.4 billion

* Transaction price per share represents a premium of 28.9 pct compared to closing price of Cytec on July 28, 2015 and a premium of 26.9 pct compared to volume weighted average closing share price over last three months

