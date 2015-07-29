FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melexis Q2 operating income rises to 28.5 million euros
July 29, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis Q2 operating income rises to 28.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Q2 sales at 101.8 million euros ($112.55 million), an increase of 24 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q2 operating income was 28.5 million euros, an increase of 27 pct compared to same quarter of previous year

* Q2 net income was 24.9 million euros, an increase of 17 pct compared to 21.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects sales in Q3 of 2015 to be around same level as Q2

* Will pay out an interim dividend of 1.30 euros gross per share

* Says continues to expect FY sales growth to be between 20 pct and 25 pct, a gross profit margin above 47 pct and an operating margin above 26 pct

* Says sales to automotive customers represented 88 pct of total sales

