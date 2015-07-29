FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fiskars Q2 operating profit up by 5 pct to EUR 19.4 million
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 29, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fiskars Q2 operating profit up by 5 pct to EUR 19.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp :

* Q2 operating profit increased by 5 percent to 19.4 million euros versus 18.5 million euros year ago

* Q2 net sales increased by 26 percent to 253.4 million euros versus 201.0 million euros

* Full-year net sales are expected to increase from 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be at 2014 levels

* Previously full-year net sales were expected to increase from 2014 levels and operating profit excluding non-recurring items to be below 2014 levels Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
