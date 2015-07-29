FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Koninklijke KPN Q2 EBITDA down at 568 million euros
Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 29, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Koninklijke KPN Q2 EBITDA down at 568 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Koninklijke KPN Nv

* Q2 revenue 1.74 billion euros ($1.92 billion) versus 1.84 billion euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 568 million euros versus 1.03 billion euros year ago

* 2015 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow strengthened

* Expects adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in line with 2014

* Expects FY 2015 Capex < EUR 1.3 billion

* Capital expenditure during Q2 was 306 million euros versus 275 million euros year ago

* Q2 net profit 160 million euros versus 352 million euros year ago

* Intends to pay a dividend per share of 0.08 euro in respect of 2015

* The dividend per share in respect of 2016 is expected to grow further Source text: bit.ly/1SeNo5E Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

