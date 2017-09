July 28 (Reuters) - Qumak SA :

* Signs deal with Polish Treasury - National Water Management Authority and Institute of Meteorology and Water Management - National Research Institute (IMGW-PIB) for delivery of IT services worth 1.4 million zlotys ($374,800) gross Source text for Eikon:

