July 28 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Signs agreement with FC Bayern Munchen for definitive disposal of Arturo Pardo Vidal for 37 million euros ($40.84 million)

* Transfer value may increase by a maximum of  3 million on achieving given sports performances Source text: bit.ly/1D5PQ82 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)