BRIEF-Ontex Group Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 17.2 pct to EUR 57.9 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ontex Group Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 17.2 pct to EUR 57.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Ontex Group NV :

* H1 revenue was 852.8 million euros ($943.11 million), an increase of 5.3 pct on a reported basis and 4.4 pct on a like-for-like (LFL) basis

* H1 adjusted EBITDA grew 11.5 pct to 109.9 million euros

* Q2 revenue of 427.7 million euros, up 4.4 pct on a reported basis and 3.6 pct on a LFL basis

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.2 pct year-on-year to 57.9 million euros

* For full year 2015 adjusted EBITDA growth confirms full year aim to deliver about 30bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

