BRIEF-EFG International H1 net new assets at minus 0.3 bln Swiss francs
July 29, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EFG International H1 net new assets at minus 0.3 bln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - EFG International AG :

* H1 net profit was 48.0 million Swiss francs ($49.90 million), compared with loss of 6.0 million Swiss francs for the same period last year

* H1 underlying net profit was 51.0 million Swiss francs, compared with 57.7 million Swiss francs a year earlier

* H1 operating income was 353.0 million Swiss francs, up 3 pct from a year earlier

* H1 revenue-generating assets under management were 80.2 billion Swiss francs, down from 84.2 billion Swiss francs at end-2014

* H1 net new assets were minus 0.3 billion Swiss francs, compared with 2.7 billion Swiss francs a year earlier

* Reuters poll average for EFG International AG H1 operating income was 379 million Swiss francs, net profit 74.9 million Swiss francs, assets under management 83.6 billion Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1eyUnnn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9619 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

