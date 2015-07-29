BRIEF-Barclays Africa H1 diluted HEPS rises 11 pct

July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group Ltd :

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased 11 pct to 797 cents

* Declared a dividend per share of 450 cents, up 13 pct

* Rest of Africa headline earnings grew 22 pct to 1,2 bln rand and South Africa rose 8 pct to 5,5 bln rand

* Revenue grew 6 pct to 32,4 bln rand, as net interest income increased 7 pct and non-interest income rose 4 pct, while operating expenses grew 5 pct to 18,1 bln rand

* Credit impairments fell 1 pct to 3,6 bln rand, resulting in a 1,11 pct credit loss ratio from 1,18 pct

* Core equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11,7 pct remains above regulatory requirements and board target range

* NAV rose 6 pct to 83,5 bln rand, as it generated profits of 6,8 bln rand in period

* Net interest income increased 7 pct to 18 463 mln rand from 17 197 mln rand, with average interest-bearing assets growing 4 pct