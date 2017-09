July 29 (Reuters) - Scor :

* First half of 2015 with a net income of 327 million euros ($361.37 million), up 28 pct from H1 2014

* H1 gross written premiums reach 6,493 million euros, up 19.6 pct at current exchange rates compared to H1 2014 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)