#Healthcare
July 29, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Sanofi announces first LixiLan Phase III trial's primary study endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Sanofi has announced that the first LixiLan Phase III trial, LixiLan-O, met primary study endpoint

* Successful completion of LixiLan-O trial does not change Zealand’s financial guidance for 2015, which includes expected milestone payments from license partners of up to 140 million Danish crowns ($20.70 million)

* Currently, regulatory submissions are planned for Q4 2015 in united states and Q1 2016 in European Union

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7555 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
