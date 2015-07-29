FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baader Bank H1 net fee and commission income up 19.8 pct to EUR 27.3 mln
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Baader Bank H1 net fee and commission income up 19.8 pct to EUR 27.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Baader Bank AG :

* H1 net fee and commission income improved by 19.8 pct, reaching 27.3 million euros ($30.17 million)

* H1 net interest income was negative at -0.1 million euros

* H1 net trading income also increased significantly, rising by 21.2 pct to 31.7 million euros

* H1 earnings after taxes stood at 2.7 million euros, same level as in prior year

* H1 operating profit declined by 6.7 pct to 3.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
