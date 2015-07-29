BRIEF-Recordati H1 net profit up by 24.3 pct to EUR 103.2 mln, upgrades FY 2015 targets

July 29 (Reuters) - Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA (Recordati) :

* H1 net profit 103.2 million euros ($114.15 million), up 24.3 percent year on year

* H1 revenue 539.1 million euros, up 6.2 percent year on year

* Upgrades FY 2015 targets: expects FY 2015 sales of around 1,040 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 operating income of around 270 million euros

* Expects FY 2015 net income of around 190 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9041 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)