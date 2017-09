July 29 (Reuters) - Allerthal Werke AG :

* H1 net profit 1.99 million euros ($2.20 million) versus 1.40 million euros year ago

* H1 result from ordinary activities 1,990 thousand euros (1,401 thousand euros in H1. 2014). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)