July 29 (Reuters) - Neurones SA :

* Q2 revenue 102.3 million euros ($112.77 million) versus 88.1 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 195.5 million euros versus 177.1 million euros year ago

* Enhances its FY2015 estimate of sales 380 million euros with an operating margin above 9 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)