FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies reports 11 pct rise in 9-month oper profit
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies reports 11 pct rise in 9-month oper profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc

* Operating profit (before fair value items) of £98.0 million for nine months to 30 June 2015 compares with £88.3 million for corresponding period

* Buy-To-Let completions across group were 370.3 million stg, representing an increase of 98 pct compared to same period in last financial year.

* At 30 June 2015, arrears on group’s buy-to-let portfolio stood at 20 basis points, unchanged from that reported at 31 March 2015

* Paragon Bank’s medium term target of financing half group’s new lending remains on track

* Group has maintained its share buy-back programme during period

* Recently announced budget changes may impact some landlords’ investment decisions in future, but private rented sector continues to see strong tenant demand

* Timing of new investment volumes in idem capital’s sector of debt purchase market remains difficult Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.