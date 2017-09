July 29 (Reuters) - Greggs Plc

* H1 pre-tax profit £25.6m (2014: £16.9m excluding exceptional items)

* Total sales up 6.4% to £398m (2014: £374m)

* Own shop like-for-like sales up 5.9% (2014: 3.2%)

* Ordinary interim dividend per share of 7.4p (2014: 6.0p)

* Special dividend of 20.0p paid on 17 July 2015

* Diluted earnings per share 19.5p (2014: 12.5p)

* Confident of delivering a year of good growth slightly ahead of our previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: