BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer H1 adjusted operating profit rises to 391 mln euros
July 29, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer H1 adjusted operating profit rises to 391 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Wolters Kluwer NV :

* Full-Year outlook reiterated

* First-Half adjusted operating profit 391 million euros ($432.09 million), up 5 pct in constant currencies

* H1 IFRS net profit 162 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago

* H1 IFRS operating profit 281 million euros versus 214 million euros year ago

* Intent to pay interim dividends, starting with 0.18 euro in October 2015

* Plans to move to semi-annual dividend frequency starting with an interim dividend for the current year

* H1 diluted EPS (IFRS) 0.55 euro per share versus 0.67 euro per share year ago

* H1 IFRS revenue 2.02 billion euros versus 1.72 billion euros year ago

* H1 digital & services revenues grew 5 pct organically (84 pct of total)

* H1 digital revenue 1.42 billion euros versus 1.16 billion euros year ago

* Corporate Legal Services and Financial & Compliance Services to be combined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9049 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

